Bebe Rexha credits Kim Kardashian with inspiring her to embrace her curves 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published Bebe Rexha credits Kim Kardashian with inspiring her to embrace her curves Bebe Rexha has praised Kim Kardashian for helping her to embrace her natural curves. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this People Magazine SA Bebe Rexha credits Kim Kardashian with inspiring her to embrace her curves - https://t.co/Dwujs9QyFR 11 hours ago