Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Residents in west London take to their balconies to pay tribute to NHS workers

Residents in west London take to their balconies to pay tribute to NHS workers

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Residents in west London take to their balconies to pay tribute to NHS workers

Residents in west London take to their balconies to pay tribute to NHS workers

Hundreds of residents in tower blocks in west London take part in a mass applause to show appreciation for NHS doctors, nurses and carers fighting against the Coronavirus outbreak.

The footage was taken at 8pm near West Middlesex Hospital in Isleworth.

Hundreds of thousands are reported to have taken part nationwide.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sylvaners

sylvaners A police officer in West London ask residents to take the lockdown more seriously as dozens were gathered in the pa… https://t.co/KE9myTLj5m 4 hours ago

ari7com

ari7.com Officer interrupts sunbathers: This is not a holiday https://t.co/teC8WWyTsF Chat with us in Facebook Messenger.… https://t.co/8A23Ms8Klb 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.