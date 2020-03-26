Residents in Dorset come to standstill to thank NHS staff now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published Residents in Dorset come to standstill to thank NHS staff Residents of Atlantic House in Portland in Dorset on England's south coast join in the national Clap for Carers in support of the NHS. 0

Residents of Atlantic House in Portland in Dorset on England's south coast join in the national Clap for Carers in support of the NHS.





