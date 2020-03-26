Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Residents in Dorset come to standstill to thank NHS staff

Residents in Dorset come to standstill to thank NHS staff

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Residents in Dorset come to standstill to thank NHS staff

Residents in Dorset come to standstill to thank NHS staff

Residents of Atlantic House in Portland in Dorset on England's south coast join in the national Clap for Carers in support of the NHS.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Residents in Dorset come to standstill to thank NHS staff

Residents of Atlantic House in Portland in Dorset on England's south coast join in the national Clap for Carers in support of the NHS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.