Indiana Mass Changes

There will "not" be public "palm sunday and holy week liturgies" at catholic churches in the archdiocese of indianapolis this year.

/////// on ca} the "archdiocese of indianapolis" posted this new information in a statement online.

It says ... the decision is due to concern for the health of parishioners.

There are to be no public celebrations, even outside.

This includes holy thursday, good friday, and the easter vigil mass on saturday night.

The mass of the lord's supper, the liturgy of the lord's passion, and the easter vigil will be livestreamed on archindy.org.

On ca} the suspension of all public liturgies, which includes all masses and communion services remains in place the archdiocese urges people to follow the stay at home order.

