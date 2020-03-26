Tippecanoe commissioner declare public health emergency

Spread of the coronavirus.

Tippecanoe county commissioners have declared a public health emergency.

The declaration directs local officials to cooperate with the indiana department of health.

News 18's meredith hackler tells us why the commissioners decided to do this now.

Trevor this delcaration echoes that of the tippecanoe county health department.

The county has already been practicing the measure laid out by the c-d-c to stop the spread of coronavirus..

But this declaration can help tippecanoe county recover.

The delcaration that was made today was done so for two reason.

The fir reason is that now the county ca qualify disaster relief after grants one the the covid-19 pandemic is under control.

The second reason was to remind citizens that we are under and emergency and that this is considerded a time of disaster.

Tippecanoe county commissioner tracy brown says..

While they don't what type of disaster relief the county would qualify for..

They are accruing more expenses do to the coronavirus.

Overtime is a big issue, supplies there could be supplies that we need to acquire outside of our normal budgeting process like the things right aren't really available."

Brown says they expect a lot of over time to be accured for the emergency management agency..

The sherifs department..

And dispatch centers.

The biggest of this declaration is to allow the county to be able to recover from a public health crisis that at this time has no end in sight.

Live in downtown lafayette meredith hackler news 18.

