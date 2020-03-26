Global  

One News Page > News Videos > 'People who came in contact with doctor who tested positive put on quarantine': Satyendar Jain

'People who came in contact with doctor who tested positive put on quarantine': Satyendar Jain

'People who came in contact with doctor who tested positive put on quarantine': Satyendar Jain

'People who came in contact with doctor who tested positive put on quarantine': Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that people who came in contact with mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days.

"COVID-19 cases in Delhi have risen to 36.

A mohalla clinic doctor and 4 others have been tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia.

The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive.

A total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days," said Jain.

