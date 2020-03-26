Global  

Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's Star-Studded "Imagine" Video, Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's Star-Studded 'Imagine' Video, Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's Star-Studded "Imagine" Video, Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

Joe Rogan rips into Gal Gadot's star-studded "Imagine" video, Trevor Noah calls out Trump on his plan to re-open the country by Easter and NBC pulls an all-too-timely pandemic centered episode of 'New Amsterdam.'

