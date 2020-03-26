Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's Star-Studded 'Imagine' Video, Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump & More | THR News

Joe Rogan rips into Gal Gadot's star-studded "Imagine" video, Trevor Noah calls out Trump on his plan to re-open the country by Easter and NBC pulls an all-too-timely pandemic centered episode of 'New Amsterdam.'



Tweets about this Hungry Pupus 🚾 (FEMA Region V) RT @Congo_Red_Jr: Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's "Dumb" Star-Studded 'Imagine' Video.. "This is not the time, when everyone's granny is dying,… 5 minutes ago 🇺🇸 CW4 Happy Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's "Dumb" Star-Studded 'Imagine' Video.. "This is not the time, when everyone's granny is d… https://t.co/LcL0oOABFN 5 minutes ago Marga🍒 RT @THR: "It's such a dumb move." @joerogan ripped into Gal Gadot and other stars who last week all separately sang bars from John Lennon's… 8 minutes ago AltAzn RT @TheRyanParker: Joe Rogan went off on Gal Gadot and other stars for that “Imagine” video: "This is not the time when everyone's grannie… 2 hours ago g_simoes Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's "Dumb" Star-Studded 'Imagine' Video - The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/dHDTLsFuD6 4 hours ago carolina800 Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot's "Dumb" Star-Studded 'Imagine' Video https://t.co/7jlCX4arIN via @thr 4 hours ago URBANTIAN™ Joe Rogan Rips Gal Gadot, "Dumb" Star-Studded 'Imagine' Video - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/FPdIYzPzKU https://t.co/59aoVRt0Qg 4 hours ago