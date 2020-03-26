Applause, UK landmarks lit in blue to celebrate NHS

Global  

Britons take part in mass round of applause and landmarks are lit in blue to show appreciation for National Health Service (NHS) staff working on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak.

Another 115 people have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 578, the government said on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 11,658 on Thursday from 9,529 on Wednesday, the health ministry said on day three of a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain was slower than some of its European neighbours to tighten social distancing measures, with Johnson waiting until Monday night to tell pubs and restaurants to close and people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.




