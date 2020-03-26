U.S. Files Criminal Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published U.S. Files Criminal Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro The leader of Venezuela's socialist regime and top officials are charged with facilitating cocaine shipments to the U.S. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Barbara Fritchie- patriot RT @AFunnyValentine: 🚨Breaking🚨 Went on for 20 years undetected???🤔 The Trump DOJ Files Criminal Charges Against World Leader, Venezuela P… 2 minutes ago William Rory Coker U.S. files drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan president https://t.co/niwMedGVcH 20 minutes ago bill RT @POTUSPress: Big News:: Trump Admin files Criminal charges against Venezuelan Socialist President Maduro. 29 minutes ago