Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Files Criminal Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro

U.S. Files Criminal Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Files Criminal Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro

U.S. Files Criminal Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro

The leader of Venezuela's socialist regime and top officials are charged with facilitating cocaine shipments to the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Barbaren7

Barbara Fritchie- patriot RT @AFunnyValentine: 🚨Breaking🚨 Went on for 20 years undetected???🤔 The Trump DOJ Files Criminal Charges Against World Leader, Venezuela P… 2 minutes ago

CokerRory

William Rory Coker U.S. files drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan president https://t.co/niwMedGVcH 20 minutes ago

bill09945892

bill RT @POTUSPress: Big News:: Trump Admin files Criminal charges against Venezuelan Socialist President Maduro. 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.