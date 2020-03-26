Global  

New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

In an experimental crisis-mode protocol, Reuters reports at least one New York hospital has begun putting two patients on a single ventilator machine.

Reuters reports some doctors worry the technique is too risky, but others deemed necessary as the coronavirus outbreak strains medical resources.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has touted the adaptation as a potential life-saver.

It’s not ideal, but we believe it’s workable.

New York Gov.

New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

