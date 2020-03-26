Fred Bollaci Broward County issues shelter-in-place order due to coronavirus https://t.co/0SeOSDGNNg 2 minutes ago

Nadine Tan RT @WPLGLocal10: Broward County issued a "shelter in place" order to fight #coronavirus spread. Here’s what that actually means. https://t.… 3 minutes ago

Jason Calvert RT @WPLGLocal10: BREAKING NEWS: Broward County issues ‘shelter in place’ order for residents https://t.co/yGlJbozXUr 3 minutes ago

💰Jenn💰 Broward County issues shelter-in-place order due to #coronavirus. https://t.co/ibLezHdWLS 6 minutes ago

joriḑ̂îc̠ͤ̚ulous❄️ RT @kr3at: #FloridaLockdown: Broward County in Florida issues #coronavirus lockdown order. Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale… 17 minutes ago

☁Unnoimin☁ RT @CBSMiami: Broward has issued an emergency order urging residents to "shelter in place." https://t.co/F63VJwG5Y6 #coronavirus 19 minutes ago

RKB Bay Harbor K-8 RT @CBSMiami: Following Broward County, Miami-Dade County has issued a "Shelter in Place" order to contain the spread of the #coronavirus.… 22 minutes ago