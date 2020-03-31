State issues shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County

Global  

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday a shelter-in-place order for Lauderdale County in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

0
Place order.

It may be better to describe it as a stay at home order as some in place order.

It may be better to describe it as a stay at home order as some other states have done.

If you don't know, lauderdale county is not in our area.

It's in east central mississippi.

Lauderdale county is where meridian is located, which is about a 90 minute drive south of columbus.

Under that state order, people in lauderdale county should stay at home unless it's absolutely necessary to go for food or work at an essential business.

There's been a sudden spike in cases with some of them at a nursing home, but that's not where all of them are located.

Even more important ."

"but we've not yet determined another common source for exposure that would account for all the cases.

And so that makes the shelter in place order even more important."

So that probably explains why the state would issue a shelter- in-place/stay-at-home order in lauderdale county versus some other counties in the state that have higher numbers.

As for issues in




