US Now Leads the World in Confirmed Coronavirus Infections The U.S. surpassed the dismal benchmark on Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, 81,321 people in the U.S. are known to have contracted coronavirus.

Even China, where the virus originated, now has fewer known cases than the U.S. Scientists have warned that the virus could take a firm hold in the U.S. since the beginning of the outbreak in January.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. death toll due to the virus exceeded 1,000 people.

The U.S. has the third-largest population in the world.

There are 330 million U.S. residents.

Analysts have reported that a worst case scenario death toll in the U.S. could exceed two million people.

More than 160 million Americans have been ordered to remain home.

Medical specialists advise that once cases begin to plateau, "then we can begin to smile."