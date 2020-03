We're Open: North End Organic Nursery still nurturing green thumbs of Boise garden enthusiasts

TO HELP SMALLBUSINESSES WHOARE ADAPTING HOWTHEY WORK TO STAYOPEN IN ATURBULENT TIME.THE STAY-AT-HOMEORDER BYGOVERNOR LITTLEGIVES ESSENTIALBUSINESSES THEOPPORTUNITY TOSTILL GET THINGSDONE AND KEEP THEDOORS OPEN.

ALBEITIN SOME CREATIVEWAYS.NATASHA WILLIAMSHAS MORE INTONIGHT'S "WE'REOPEN"REPORTERGOVERNOR LITTLE'SSTAY AT HOME ORDERMEANS A LOT OF DIYMAY FINALLY GETDONE.ONE STORE ISSTAYING OPEN SOYOU CAN GET YOURHANDS DIRTY, BUTYOU'LL HAVE TO CALLAHEAD.PKG:NORTH END ORGANICNURSERY,AFFECTIONATELYNICKNAMED "NEON"BY REGULARS, HASBEEN NURTURINGGREEN THUMBS OFGARDENENTHUSIASTS INBOISE FOR THE PASTDECADE."FINDING A LEVEL OFFUNCTIONALITY INTHE MIDDLE OF ALLTHIS IS GOING TO BEA CREATIVECHALLENGE."NOW, WITH MOSTIDAHOANS STAYINGAT HOME, NORTHEND SAYS IT'S SEEINGA HUGE INCREASE INPEOPLE INTERESTEDIN GROWING THEIROWN FOOD."I JOKINGLY SAID INTHE EARLY STAGESOF THIS THAT SEEDSARE LIKE TOILETPAPER IN THENURSING INDUSTRY!PEOPLE WEREDEFINITELYHOARDING."THE NURSERY ANDIDAHOANS NEEDEACH OTHER."THERE'S A NEED TOSUPPORT THEBUSINESSES WHO ATTHE END OF ALL THISWILL STILL BE ALIVE,AND THEN THERE'S ANEED ALSO IN OURINDUSTRY TO GETGROWING, GETOUTSIDE, GET IN THEFRESH AIR, PLANT AGARDEN, GROWYOUR OWN FOOD."LIKE OTHER LOCALBUSINESSES.

THENURSERY HAS HADTO EVOLVE IN LIGHTOF THECORONAVIRUS.

TOHELP PREVENT THESPREAD."SUPPORT YOURLOCAL BUSINESSESIN ANY WAY YOU CAN,BECAUSE IF YOUDON'T THEY'RE NOTGOING TO BE THEREWHEN THIS IS ALLOVER."NORTH END IS HAPPYTO HAVE YOU COMEBY, BUT BYAPPOINTMENT ONLY.DURING YOURAPPOINTMENT...YOU'LL HAVE A HALFHOUR TO BROWSETHE STORE.

BUTTHEY'RE GETTINGCREATIVE IN OTHERWAYS TOO.INCLUDING ACURBSIDE SERVICE."PEOPLE WANT TO BEABLE TO GOTHROUGH THESUMMER BEINGMORE SELF-SUSTAINING.

A LOT OFPEOPLE WHO WERELIKE "WELL I WASN'TTHAT CONCERNEDABOUT GARDENINGOR WHATEVER," BUTNOW THEY ARE.

IT'SDEFINITELYSOMETHING THATGIVES PEOPLESECURITY."REPORTER:NORTH END ORGANICSAYS AS LONG AS ITIS SAFE, AND WITHINTHE RULES TO DO SO,THEY PLAN ONKEEPING THEIRDOORS OPEN.THE NURSERY SAYSTHERE IS APOSSIBILITY THEYWILL BE CLOSEDCERTAIN DAYS WITHINTHE WEEK.

BUT YOUCAN ALWAYS GIVETHEM A CALL TOMAKE SURE THEY'REOPEN.IF YOU'D LIKE TOMAKE ANAPPOINTMENT, WEHAVE A LINK FOR YOUON OUR WEBSITE...SIX ON YOUR SIDEDOT COM.IN STUDIO, NATASHAWILLIAMS. SIX ONYOUR SIDE.