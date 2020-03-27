Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Centennial sisters start GoFundMe for fellow students in need

Centennial sisters start GoFundMe for fellow students in need

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Centennial sisters start GoFundMe for fellow students in need

Centennial sisters start GoFundMe for fellow students in need

There are countless way our community is stepping up to teach each other during these uncertain times - and it's not just adults doing all the work.

As Denver7's Russell Haythorn tells us, two sisters from Centennial have found a way to give back in a big way.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.