How will I benefit from the stimulus package? Your coronavirus questions answered

The coronavirus relief package passed by the Senate Wednesday evening will benefits many Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver7&apos;s Jason Gruenauer breaks down the bill.

