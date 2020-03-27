House leaders spar ahead of Friday vote on aid package 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published House leaders spar ahead of Friday vote on aid package U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued partisan barbs Thursday, one day before the chamber is expected to pass the estimated $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that already cleared the Senate. Lisa Bernhard has more. 0

