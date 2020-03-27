Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Philadelphia School District Receives OK To Purchase Up To 50,000 Chromebooks For Remote Learning During Pandemic

Philadelphia School District Receives OK To Purchase Up To 50,000 Chromebooks For Remote Learning During Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Philadelphia School District Receives OK To Purchase Up To 50,000 Chromebooks For Remote Learning During Pandemic
The Chromebooks are expected to be distributed to students in mid-April.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Philadelphia School District Receives OK To Purchase Up To 50,000 Chromebooks For Remote Learning During Pandemic

JERSEY, I'M KIMBERLY DAVIS, CBS3EYE-WITNESS NEWS.TONIGHT THE SCHOOL DISTRICTOF PHILADELPHIA APPROVED FUNDINGTO BUY LAPTOP COMPUTERS FORSTUDENTS TO USE AT HOME.THE PLAN IS TO SPEND $11 MILLION




You Might Like


Tweets about this

chauduyphanvu

 RT @CBSPhilly: Coronavirus Philadelphia: School District Receives OK To Purchase Up To 50,000 Chromebooks For Remote Learning During Pandem… 48 minutes ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus Philadelphia: School District Receives OK To Purchase Up To 50,000 Chromebooks For Remote Learning Duri… https://t.co/wP8u8n5LDT 2 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Coronavirus Philadelphia: School District Receives OK To Purchase Up To 50,000 Chromebooks For Remote Learning Duri… https://t.co/WgraoLCWgi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.