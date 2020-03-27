Philadelphia School District Receives OK To Purchase Up To 50,000 Chromebooks For Remote Learning During Pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:14s - Published The Chromebooks are expected to be distributed to students in mid-April. 0

TONIGHT THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA APPROVED FUNDING TO BUY LAPTOP COMPUTERS FOR STUDENTS TO USE AT HOME. THE PLAN IS TO SPEND $11 MILLION





