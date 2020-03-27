To complete the 2020- census.

- - - - but in light of the covid-19- outbreak the census bureau- announced on march 18th the - field operations would be - suspended until april 1st.- this, out of abundance of - caution, and an attempt to- prevent the exposure of - individuals during the- pandemic.

- mississippi secretary of state- michael watson says - even amid this crisis it's stil- very important to complete the- 2020 census.- - i would encourage all - mississippians to - participate.

It's an important- piece.

It's constitutional.

- folks information is kept - - - - secure and safe for 70 years fo- confiditial.

I know many people- are concerned about - the federal government but this- is a piece only statistical - information is kept - and harvested so your - information is not going to be- out there floating around.

We - want people to know that" you can complete your 2020- census online, by phone - or by mail.

Visit 2020 census - dot