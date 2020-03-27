Full Interview: Nashville Mayor talks with Phil Williams about Metro's response to COVID-19 Part 1 now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 06:10s - Published Full Interview: Nashville Mayor talks with Phil Williams about Metro's response to COVID-19 Part 1 Nashville Mayor John Cooper talks with Phil Williams about Metro's response to COVID-19, the status on tests and Metro's financial worries. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this