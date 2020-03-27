Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Officials Say New Jersey Hospitals Desperately Need Medical Supplies

Coronavirus Update: Officials Say New Jersey Hospitals Desperately Need Medical Supplies

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Officials Say New Jersey Hospitals Desperately Need Medical Supplies

Coronavirus Update: Officials Say New Jersey Hospitals Desperately Need Medical Supplies

New Jersey has more than 6,800 confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to New York, and officials say medical supplies is desperately needed; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mikeyhorse

Mike RT @CBSNewYork: "Physicians are gonna literally have to make life or death decisions." New Jersey has more than 6,800 confirmed coronavirus… 4 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York "Physicians are gonna literally have to make life or death decisions." New Jersey has more than 6,800 confirmed cor… https://t.co/RTYFMXb25v 4 hours ago

Frankemensa

Frank 🔴ALERT NEW JERSEY🔴 🔶Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak in New Jers… https://t.co/UDMy0ldZbr 13 hours ago

PrinceDollaz_

cool. RT @News12NJ: HAPPENING NOW: State officials provide update on coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey. https://t.co/IlfKJYvgvm 14 hours ago

News12NJ

News12NJ HAPPENING NOW: State officials provide update on coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey. https://t.co/IlfKJYvgvm 14 hours ago

WHYYNews

WHYY News #COVID19 update: – In NJ, all child care centers that wish to stay open need to certify that they will solely serv… https://t.co/Q1QUQC2vP3 1 day ago

ajbook21

Zora's Umi RT @News12NJ: HAPPENING NOW: State officials provide update on coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey. Watch Live: https://t.co/l14I0CJnQQ 2 days ago

News12NJ

News12NJ HAPPENING NOW: State officials provide update on coronavirus outbreak in New Jersey. Watch Live: https://t.co/l14I0CJnQQ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.