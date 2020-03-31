5 charities you can donate a portion of your stimulus check to.

In the wake of the global pandemic, the federal government passed a $2 trillion relief bill.

A major component of this package is stimulus payments — which, for anyone who makes less than $75,000 a year, will come in the form of a $1,200 check or direct deposit.

Though many people need this money to buy food and pay rent, not everyone needs this extra income to stay afloat.

If you don’t need all of the money from your stimulus check and you want to donate it to those who are more in need right now.

Here are some charities that are helping with the coronavirus relief effort in major ways.

With a presence in all 50 states, Prevent Child Abuse America is able to spread awareness about things like sexual safety and child abuse prevention.

And step in when there is a case of abuse via their home visiting program, Healthy Families America.

A Chance In Life works with at-risk youth in Italy, Ethiopia, India and Latin America, all of which have been affected by COVID-19.

Right now, the organization is working to ensure that their children continue to get the schooling, food and other supplies they need, and every donation helps.

Right now, Partners In Health is seeking donations so they can respond to the COVID-19 crisis as efficiently as possible.

They provide long-term medical care to people in developing countries who wouldn’t otherwise have access to doctors and hospitals.

Good360 supplies fellow nonprofits with the materials they need to function and assist others.

To date, Good360 has provided some 90,000 nonprofit organizations with more than $9 billion in goods.

Coalition for the Homeless is continuing to hand out food, provide housing and operate their emergency hotline for homeless individuals in New York City .

Though COVID-19 has affected everyone in some way, it disproportionately impacts the homeless community