Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 5 charities you can donate a portion of your stimulus check to

5 charities you can donate a portion of your stimulus check to

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
5 charities you can donate a portion of your stimulus check to

5 charities you can donate a portion of your stimulus check to

5 charities you can donate a portion of your stimulus check to.

In the wake of the global pandemic, the federal government passed a $2 trillion relief bill.

A major component of this package is stimulus payments — which, for anyone who makes less than $75,000 a year, will come in the form of a $1,200 check or direct deposit.

Though many people need this money to buy food and pay rent, not everyone needs this extra income to stay afloat.

If you don’t need all of the money from your stimulus check and you want to donate it to those who are more in need right now.

Here are some charities that are helping with the coronavirus relief effort in major ways.

With a presence in all 50 states, Prevent Child Abuse America is able to spread awareness about things like sexual safety and child abuse prevention.

And step in when there is a case of abuse via their home visiting program, Healthy Families America.

A Chance In Life works with at-risk youth in Italy, Ethiopia, India and Latin America, all of which have been affected by COVID-19.

Right now, the organization is working to ensure that their children continue to get the schooling, food and other supplies they need, and every donation helps.

Right now, Partners In Health is seeking donations so they can respond to the COVID-19 crisis as efficiently as possible.

They provide long-term medical care to people in developing countries who wouldn’t otherwise have access to doctors and hospitals.

Good360 supplies fellow nonprofits with the materials they need to function and assist others.

To date, Good360 has provided some 90,000 nonprofit organizations with more than $9 billion in goods.

Coalition for the Homeless is continuing to hand out food, provide housing and operate their emergency hotline for homeless individuals in New York City .

Though COVID-19 has affected everyone in some way, it disproportionately impacts the homeless community

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_This_n_That

Your Name Here RT @BeerCharlotte1: Even in crisis, the charitable heart of the craft brewing community keeps beating. @Southern_Strain announced the rele… 2 minutes ago

BeerCharlotte1

BeerCharlotte Even in crisis, the charitable heart of the craft brewing community keeps beating. @Southern_Strain announced the… https://t.co/wh0bkG7EKN 2 hours ago

portion_police

Sally Walters Good to see @btsport is offering to donate the cost of one month of BT Sport to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19… https://t.co/VXC414QzD3 13 hours ago

patricblixt

Patric Blixt RT @maginteractive: During this difficult time, charities around the world are suffering. We're working together w/ @Miniclip & other conce… 14 hours ago

pgbiz

PocketGamer.biz Miniclip, MAG Interactive, Kwalee and more to donate a portion of their advertising inventory to charities… https://t.co/CPvx0vz8g6 1 day ago

maginteractive

MAG Interactive During this difficult time, charities around the world are suffering. We're working together w/ @Miniclip & other c… https://t.co/HLbSOan2Gs 1 day ago

laqueperreasola

Bad Bunny stan 😩 @Imma_Rage_Quit2 Spread the wealth! Invest a portion and donate to charities. Maybe even start my own charity 1 day ago

Twilight_Cannon

Odyessy RT @KupoGames: @jasoncrawford You could easily argue that we should distribute wealth more evenly if poorer people donate a larger portion… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.