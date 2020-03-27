Even with a rural population Coronavirus will still impact communities

Shoppers to coronavirus according to the centers for disease control and prevention, people over the age of 65 are most at risk for severe complications from coronavirus.

Many north iowa counties have a disproportionate portion of older folks who could be more at risk.

According to U.S. census data, all the north iowa counties in our viewing area have over 20 percent of their population at age 65 and over.

Earlier this afternoon i spoke with brian hanft with cg public health.

He told me people in that age group are more suseptible á because many have preá existing conditions which could make a coronavirus infection more extreme.

This could mean a wider spread outbreak could be particularly deadly in north iowa.

Hanft explains even with a mostly rural population... coronavirus can still make it's way the key is, not necessarily to spread out part of our region, our part of the state or even iowa in general, but people still need to follow the rules and the rules are social isolation which dramatically decreases your potential for getting that.

Even if you are not part of the most at risk age group, it's still important to keep practicing that social distancing to avoid possibly spreading coronavirus to our most vulnerable.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.

Thanks nick.

Hanft also says you might want to limit your shopping trips.

Stick to heading out for the essentials, groceries and gas.///