KCFD firefighter tests positive for COVID-19 THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERDEVELOPED A COUGH.ONE FIREFIGHTER WITHTHE KANSAS CITY FIREDEPARTMENT IS UNDERSELF QUARANTINE AFTERTESTING POSITIVE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ SHOW US --HOW COVID-19 IS HAVING ABIG IMPACT FOR OUR FIRSTRESPONDERS.FOLLOWING WEEKS OFPLANNING--THE CORONAVIRUS CRISISHAS NOW HIT THE AREA'SLARGEST FIREDEPARTMENT.CHIEF DONNAMAIZE/KCFD/10-:18EARLIER TODAY I WASNOTIFIED THAT A KCFDFIREFIGHTER HAD TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID19.THEY'RE CURRENTLY INSELF-QUARANTINE ALONGWITH 7 OTHER KCFDPERSONNELALL EIGHT WORK OUT OFTHE SAME STATIONHOUSE.CHIEF DONNAMAIZE/KCFD/25-:29THE KANSAS CITY HEALTHDEPARTMENT DOES NOTBELIEVE ANYONE FROMTHE PUBLIC WAS INCONTACT WITH THISFIREFIGHTER--BUTTED TO--TIM DUPIN/IAFF LOCAL 42PRESIDENT/51:11-:19HE IS ON THE BACKSIDE OFTHE ILLNESS HE'S AT HOMEIN SELF ISOLATION ANDRECOVERINGPRESIDENT OFFIREFIGHTERS UNIONLOCAL 42 TIM DUPIN SAYSTHE FIREFIGHTERFOLLOWED PROTOCOLWHEN HE CALLED IN SICKTHEN WENT IN FOR ABATTERY OF TESTS.TIM DUPIN/IAFF LOCAL 42PRESIDENT/52:25-:37WE FIRST SEND THEM FORA FLU TEST TO SEE IF THEYHAVE A FLU SECONDLY, WEALSO TEST FOR STREP IFBOTH OF THOSE COMEBACK NEGATIVE THEN WESEND THEM FOR THECOVID-19 TESTACCORDING TO KCFD--AS OF THURSDAY 33EMPLOYEES HAVEREPORTED NOT FEELINGWELL.THIRTEEN HAVE BEENTESTED FOR COVID-19.WITH SO FAR ONE TESTINGPOSITIVE OF WHICH THEYSUSPECT COMMUNITYTRANSMISSION.