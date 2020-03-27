Global  

Canada Disagrees With Trump's Proposal To Send Troops To Joint Border

The U.S. proposed deploying troops along its joint border with Canada to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

According to Reuters, Canada attacked the idea, saying it was unnecessary and would hurt their relations.

The proposal came as a surprise to Canada after the two countries agreed to close the border to non-essential travel.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said there are no plans to send hundreds of troops to the border.

