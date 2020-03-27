COVID-19: Rajnath Singh chairs review meet; NDRF ready to tackle situation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a crucial meeting attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs on the coronavirus situation.

Rajnath Singh took stock of the preparedness in the forces to tackle any such case.

Meanwhile, NDRF DG said that they are fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise.

He said that their teams are on standby and ready to assist any state which may require their help.

