Boris Johnson confirms positive coronavirus test

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms in a video posted on his social media that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The PM says he has developed 'mild symptoms' of the virus and will go into self-isolation, but will continue to lead the country.

