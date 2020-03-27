Global  

Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus after developing “mild symptoms”, he confirmed in a video on his Twitter account.

Johnson said he will now self isolate under the advice of the chief medical officer [name], but will continue to lead the government via video conference.

