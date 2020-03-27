Global  

Kind-hearted Chinese man sprints away after throwing a bag of cash worth £12,000 onto hospital counter

A kind-hearted man sprinted away after throwing a bag of cash which was worth £12,000 onto a hospital counter in eastern China.

The CCTV video, shot in Anji County in Zhejiang Province on March 20, shows a man throwing a black bag into the cashier counter at Anji People's Hospital and sprinting away immediately.

Hospital workers opened the bag and found a pile of cash and a letter, saying the money was for the medical workers who went to support Wuhan to battle the coronavirus.

The kind-hearted man named Wu Xilin was finally found and he is a 56-year-old local resident.

The medical staff refused the money but Wu insisted to show his appreciation.

So the local Red Cross accepted the money and will use it onto the medical workers who went to Wuhan to battle the coronavirus.

