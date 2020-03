‘Dog squat challenge’: Man does squats holding Golden Retriever instead of gym weights

SHOWS: WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (MARCH 25,2020) (MARIO LAINEZ / @INSTAMOM87 – MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY @INSTAMOM87) 1.

Mario Lainez from Washington D.C.

Shared a video of his quarantine’s workout routine, doing squats with his Golden Retriever named Lani on Wednesday (March 25).

Lainez filmed the video taking part in a ‘dog squat challenge’.

In the social media challenge, people asked each other to do squats while holding their pets instead of gym weights during the coronavirus lockdown.

