Orland restaurant finding ways to keep jobs during coronavirus pandemic

The stay at home order has forced many restaurants to lay off workers.

One local business is doing what it can - to keep people!

Action news now reporter jafet serrato visited eye-five cafe to see how they're keeping busy.

(nats:) "this is courtney how can i help you today?"

It appears as if its business as usual at eye-five cafe in orland.

(nats: opening cash register) but appearances can be deceiving.

Governor newsom's stay at home order forced the cafe to shut its dining area.

"we've lost probably two thirds of our sales" frank ferreira is one of the restaurant's owners.

He's making the best of a bad situation with a makeover while also keeping employees on the payroll.

"we kind of planned for this already.

In the sense of setting money aside over the years to do this project."

(standup:) before workers can even start they have to put on a pair of gloves you see here.

(nats: stretching glove) once they do that they then come over here and start painting.

(nats: painting on wall) "he's keeping us working that's the main thing he's keeping our jobs" betty salvagno normal job is waiting tables at eye 5.

"we're coming in cleaning, spot cleaning were deep cleaning everything that anybody has touched" (nats: ringing towel out) "it's helped me kind of stay happening today...