Trump's border wall could threaten jaguar recovery

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN U.S. President Donald Trump's new plans to accelerate the construction of the border wall poses a great threat to biodiversity and the environment, and in particular the jaguar.

On March 16, the Department of Homeland Security announced it will waive a number of environmental laws and regulations to accelerate the construction of border walls in Pima[a], Santa Cruz and Cochise[b] counties in Arizona.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, parts of the new border walls will run through remote natural environments and block jaguars from migrating between Mexico and the southwestern U.S. They will also isolate a small breeding population of northern jaguars in Sonora, Mexico — hindering repopulation efforts.

The jaguar is the largest cat in the Americas and one of the four big cats of the Panthera genus, the others being the lion, tiger and leopard.

Inhabitat reports other animals that will be negatively impacted by the new border walls are the Mexican gray wolf, the lesser long-nosed bat, the ocelot, the Sonoran pronghorn and the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Areas where border wall will be built 2.

Areas where border walls will affect migration 3.

Area where breeding populations of jaguars exist 4.

Other animals affected by border wall construction VOICEOVER (in English): "On March 16, the Department of Homeland Security announced it will waive a number of environmental laws and regulations to accelerate the construction of border walls in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties in Arizona.

" "According to the Center for Biological Diversity, parts of the new border walls will run through remote natural environments and block jaguars from migrating between Mexico and the southwestern U.S." "They will also isolate a small breeding population of northern jaguars in Sonora, Mexico — hindering repopulation efforts." "Inhabitat reports other animals that will be negatively impacted by the new border walls are the Mexican gray wolf, the lesser long-nosed bat, the ocelot, the Sonoran pronghorn and the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl." SOURCES: Center for Biological Diversity, Department of Homeland Security https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/international/borderlands_and_boundary_waters/pdfs/A_Wall_in_the_Wild.pdf https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/new-border-wall-segments-would-end-us-jaguar-recovery-2020-03-17/ https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/03/16/2020-05349/determination-pursuant-to-section-102-of-the-illegal-immigration-reform-and-immigrant-responsibility *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377