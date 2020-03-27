Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jesy Nelson wanted to be more like bandmates

Jesy Nelson wanted to be more like bandmates

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Jesy Nelson wanted to be more like bandmates

Jesy Nelson wanted to be more like bandmates

Jesy Nelson used to "just want to be" more like her Little Mix bandmates.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SiomniMedia

Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Jesy Nelson wanted to be more like bandmates https://t.co/c3TLf9TQxy 2 hours ago

content_catcher

Content Catcher Jesy Nelson wanted to be more like bandmates https://t.co/X7l7q5R2Tu March 27, 2020 Jesy Nelson "just wanted to be… https://t.co/wrlF7DoTpL 3 hours ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Jesy Nelson wanted to be more like bandmates https://t.co/a280p1VNGD 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.