American Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From Coronavirus

American Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From Coronavirus

American Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From Coronavirus

A longtime flight attendant based out of Philadelphia has died from the Coronavirus, American Airlines announced late Thursday night.

Paul Frishkorn, 65, started with the company in 1997 and was based out of Philly.

Katie Johnston reports.

