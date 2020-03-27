No more challenging a state that you can't traffic on dan wall during the last two weeks family has sent us photos and videos of how they are coping with social distancing case while sailing, paul shows us ho creative our viewers are gettin during this coronavirus pandemic morning and deem myself pointing process for the past to be asking my personal pointing story create ideas, boredom, stay healthy.

Love went to the decision to.

According to one shearson argues personal family taking the time to teach your children, nature and guard the same working and showing of the air were neighbors placed in the windows kit walkaround search for a great way to stay in touch with old friends and neighbors in my pocket.

During this time keisha is happy you are keep him