Mystery Diner Leaves $10,000 Tip At Naples Restaurant 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published Mystery Diner Leaves $10,000 Tip At Naples Restaurant One day before a southwest Florida restaurant had to lay off 20 workers because the dining room was shutdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic, a mystery diner left a $10,000 tip. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this