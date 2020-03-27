Imogen Poots On Working with Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, and Philip Seymour Hoffman now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 06:00s - Published Imogen Poots On Working with Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, and Philip Seymour Hoffman The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new movie "Vivarium" with Jesse Eisenberg, her new HBO mini series with Mark Ruffalo called "I Know This Much Is True" and what it was like to work with the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. 0

