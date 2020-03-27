Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: WTM, ORCL

Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: WTM, ORCL

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: WTM, ORCL

Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: WTM, ORCL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: WTM, ORCL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At White Mountains Insurance Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Morgan W.

Davis bought 1,050 shares of WTM, at a cost of $757.61 each, for a total investment of $795,486.

So far Davis is in the green, up about 23.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $933.95.

White Mountains Insurance Group is trading off about 3.6% on the day Friday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Davis in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Charles W.

Moorman bought $452,300 worth of Oracle, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $45.23 each.

Before this latest buy, Moorman made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $971,862 shares at a cost of $48.59 a piece.

Oracle is trading down about 1.2% on the day Friday.

Moorman was up about 11.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ORCL trading as high as $50.62 in trading on Friday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.