Coronavirus Updates: Animal Humane Society Donates Thousands Of PPE For Local Hospitals now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:21s - Published Coronavirus Updates: Animal Humane Society Donates Thousands Of PPE For Local Hospitals The Animal Humane Society (AHS) says it will be donating thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state, which will, in turn, distribute to local hospitals in need. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ellie FabL RT @CrueltyFreeIntl: Latest news from our science team: Coronavirus vaccine: a need for quick but humane and human relevant action. 🔬 Dr Ja… 5 days ago Cruelty Free International Latest news from our science team: Coronavirus vaccine: a need for quick but humane and human relevant action. 🔬 Dr… https://t.co/OqtfnlRSqv 6 days ago