Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Updates: Animal Humane Society Donates Thousands Of PPE For Local Hospitals

Coronavirus Updates: Animal Humane Society Donates Thousands Of PPE For Local Hospitals

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Updates: Animal Humane Society Donates Thousands Of PPE For Local Hospitals

Coronavirus Updates: Animal Humane Society Donates Thousands Of PPE For Local Hospitals

The Animal Humane Society (AHS) says it will be donating thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state, which will, in turn, distribute to local hospitals in need.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elliefabl

Ellie FabL RT @CrueltyFreeIntl: Latest news from our science team: Coronavirus vaccine: a need for quick but humane and human relevant action. 🔬 Dr Ja… 5 days ago

CrueltyFreeIntl

Cruelty Free International Latest news from our science team: Coronavirus vaccine: a need for quick but humane and human relevant action. 🔬 Dr… https://t.co/OqtfnlRSqv 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.