Judge Rejects Appeal 2015 Conviction Of Ahmed Omar Abu Ali In Al-Qaida Plot

Judge Rejects Appeal 2015 Conviction Of Ahmed Omar Abu Ali In Al-Qaida Plot

Judge Rejects Appeal 2015 Conviction Of Ahmed Omar Abu Ali In Al-Qaida Plot

A judge again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man who sought to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W.

Bush.

Katie Johnston reports.

