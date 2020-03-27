Judge Rejects Appeal 2015 Conviction Of Ahmed Omar Abu Ali In Al-Qaida Plot 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:35s - Published Judge Rejects Appeal 2015 Conviction Of Ahmed Omar Abu Ali In Al-Qaida Plot A judge again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man who sought to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and plotting to assassinate then-President George W. Bush. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Diane Hendricks #FridayFeeling Judge Rejects Appeal 2015 Conviction Of Ahmed Omar Abu Ali In Al-Qaida Plot To Assassinate Pres… https://t.co/FIwHEp5Yv0 4 days ago natheer hussein RT @wjz: A judge again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man who sought to overturn his life sentence for joining al-Qaida and pl… 4 days ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore A judge again rejected a request from a northern Virginia man who sought to overturn his life sentence for joining… https://t.co/LsqX6GZSQb 4 days ago