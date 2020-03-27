Global  

Coronavirus Latest: Bill Gates 'Impressed' By Hogan's Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic In Maryland

Coronavirus Latest: Bill Gates 'Impressed' By Hogan's Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic In Maryland

Coronavirus Latest: Bill Gates 'Impressed' By Hogan's Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic In Maryland

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is applauding the efforts of several U.S. governors, including Maryland Gov.

Larry Hogan, for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Johnston reports.

