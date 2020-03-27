Global  

Lawmakers practice social distancing during coronavirus vote

Lawmakers practice social distancing during coronavirus vote

Lawmakers practice social distancing during coronavirus vote

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Friday practiced 'social distancing' as they debated and subsequently passed a $2 trillion stimulus package designed to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Lawmakers practice social distancing during coronavirus vote

To minimize the threat of infection due to the coronavirus, the Capitol laid out special procedures.

Members were barred from sitting next to one another and would be called from their offices alphabetically for the vote.

They were also required to use hand sanitizer before entering the chamber and encouraged to take the stairs, rather than use elevators, to better maintain social distancing.




