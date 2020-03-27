Kathy Griffin is back home after being admitted to a coronavirus isolation ward The comedian revealed this week she was battling "unbearably painful symptoms" associated with the respiratory illness, and said she had been taken to a specific isolation ward for sufferers of the virus, although she was unable to be tested.

And now, she has confirmed to the Los Angeles Times she's back home after being diagnosed with an abdominal infection that is being treated with medication.

Kathy praised the "heroes" who treated her at the hospital, but said the facility was not set up how she'd imagined, and there were no coronavirus tests available.

She told the Los Angeles Times: She told the Los Angeles Times: The comedian was unable to get a test for the virus because her symptoms didn't "meet the requirements" set out by the CDC.

