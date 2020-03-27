Global  

Homeland Security: Terrorists May Use Coronavirus To Incite Violence

The Department of Homeland Security is warning that terrorist groups may try to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to attack already strained healthcare systems. Katie Johnston reports.

