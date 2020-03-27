Homeland Security: Terrorists May Use Coronavirus To Incite Violence 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:37s - Published Homeland Security: Terrorists May Use Coronavirus To Incite Violence The Department of Homeland Security is warning that terrorist groups may try to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to attack already strained healthcare systems. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Patrick RT @CountryOverPar5: @Eileenleftnotri @RobAnderson2018 The FBI and Dpt of Homeland Security came to New Orleans to help prep for the parade… 4 hours ago Resilience First The US Department of Homeland Security has sent a letter to law-enforcement officials warning that terrorists may t… https://t.co/FU3kSoaQsu 20 hours ago ProverbsGirl*** RT @Imamofpeace: The Department of Homeland Security has sent a memo to law enforcement officials across the nation warning that terrorists… 1 day ago Catherine Elizabeth Homeland Security: Terrorists may attack amid coronavirus pandemic - https://t.co/D868cKQL4i via @nypost 2 days ago blankmw🔥 RT @CountryOverPar5: @GTwinkin @AngelMabel19761 The FBI and Dpt of Homeland Security came to New Orleans to help prep for the parades. The… 2 days ago CareerFed RT @CountryOverPar5: @lindasue0818 @sddphoto The FBI and Dpt of Homeland Security came to New Orleans to help prep for the parades. They w… 3 days ago