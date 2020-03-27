Rome, Utica get funding from Cares Act

Global  

The Rome-Utica area will receive more than $2 million for coronavirus relief efforts as part of the Cares Act.

He and senator chuck schumer announced new money through the cares act.

Coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security act.

Utica is getting more than one and a half millllion dollars.

Rome -- more than 600 thousasand dollars.

Brindisi says it's important that when coronavirus is beat....communities have the tools to get the economy going again.

The money can help support not for profits, job taining, help child care centers and more.

There's a lot of gooood in there for central new yorkers...money for unemployment insurance, tohelp workers out of work.

Funding for central new yorkrs..money for u, and more to help people pay their bills at this




