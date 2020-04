Exercises To Keep You Happy, Healthy While Stuck At Home Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:58s - Published 2 weeks ago Vittoria Woodill reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Exercises To Keep You Happy, Healthy While Stuck At Home KATE, THANKS VERY MUCH.WE APOLOGIZE FOR AUDIODIFFICULTIES BUT MESSAGE WASCLEAR.STUCK AT HOME, GYMS CLOSED,SCHEDULES ARE TOUGH BUTEXPERTS SAY STILL GET NOTHINGTHAT WORK OUT MAY HELP YOUKEEP YOU HAPPY AND HEALTHY.OUR VITTORIA WOODILL SHOWS YOUA FEW WAYS TO EXERCISE AT HOMEAND GET FAMILY MEMBERSINVOLVED.REPORTER: WELCOME BACK TOMY BACKYARD.AT THIS TIME WHEN WE ARETRYING TO FIGURE OUT OURSCHEDULES, SCHOOL WORK, WORKTHAT YOU NEED TO DO PROBABLYWORK OUTS ARE ON YOUR MIND.SO TO HELP US WORK OUT OURNORMAL WORK OUT ROUTINE IENLISTED HELP OF THE LOCALMOM, OWNER OF ACTIVE MOMFITNESS ASHLEY READ GIVING USSOME TIPS FOR HOW TO KEEP THEWHOLE FAMILY MOVING, GROOVING,AND ACTIVE.ACTIVE MOM FITNESS IS ASTRENGTH BASED, SMALL GROUPTRAINING STUDIO IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA.THE WHOLE IDEA IS THAT THECOMMUNITY OF MOMS, AND MOMS TOBE GETTING STRONGER AND MORECONFIDENT TOGETHER.AMAZING.THAT IS YOU WHY ARE THEPERFECT PERSON TO TALK TOBECAUSE THERE ARE A LOT OFMOMS, PARENTS, DADS OUT THEREWHO NOW CANNOT GET TO THE GYM,CANNOT CONTINUE THAT ARENORMAL WORK OUT ROUTINES.SO HOW ARE WEEING TO GO WORKOUT THEIR WORK OUT ROUTINES.NUMBER ONE WHAT YOUCONSIDER A WORK OUT.LUNGES, PLANKS.IF YOU RETHINK THEM AS SQUATSBECOME BROAD JUMPS OR PLANKSBECOME HEY LET MAKE IT THESTRONGEST BRIDGE EVER.KIDS GET EXCITED ABOUT THAT.NUMBER TWO IS KEEP IN MINDTHAT KIDS ARE CAPABLE OF.YOU MIGHT BE THINKING THAT YOUWILL GET THIS YOU WILL KEEPYOUR CHILD MOVING WHEN YOU AREMOVING.KIDS DON'T HAVE THE ENDURANCEOR STAMINA.DESIGNING WORK OUT THAT ISMORE HELPFUL.TIP NUMBER THREE ISINTENTIONALLY TRY TO BREAK ITUP.SOME OF US WHO ARE USED TOGOING TO THE GYM FOR AN HOUROR HOUR LONG CLASSES, RESEARCHHAS BEEN SHOWN IF YOU DOSOMETHING, THAT YOU ARE GOINGTO GET HEALTH BENEFITS TIPSFOR.NOT EVERYBODY IS FIT BUT YOUWILL BE MOVING.YOUR CHILD WILL BE MOVING.TIP NUMBER FOUR IS DON'TNECESSARILY TRY TO REPLICATEYOUR NORMAL WORK OUT ROUTINE.THIS IS A OPPORTUNITY FORRECOVERY.COUPLE WEEKS WITH DOWNTIME.YOU ARE NOT HAVING MORE BODYWEIGHT EXERCISE.DO THINGS IN YOUR HOME LIKEINCLINE OR DECLINE PUSH-UPS,TRICEPS DIPS.WE HAVE BASICS FOR YOU'REQUIPMENT BUT BASICS FOR AREASON THEY WORK LIKE, WE AREDOING WITH EVERYTHING ELSERIGHT NOW, WE'RE HAVING TOJUST CHANGE THE WAY WE ARETHINKING.NO DIFFERENT WITH THE WORKOUT.YOU CERTAINLY, GET GREAT WORKOUTS AT HOME WITH YOURCHILDREN.JUST YOU JUST WANT TO JUMPIN?I HOPE YOU FOUND THOSE TIPSUSEFUL.SO YOU CAN KEEP THAT FAMILYHAPPY AND HEALTHY.HAPPY EXERCISES, VITTORIAWOODILL FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".





