ⓚⓘⓜ ⓐⓢⓗⓒ®ⓐⓕⓣ 🏁🏆 RT @FOXSports: .@StephenCurry30's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci was as outstanding as it was enlightening. And while it clearly wasn't… 33 seconds ago

Kelly 💛💜 Stephen Curry shows his leadership in interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci https://t.co/sGCbJA3swA 4 minutes ago

Jerome E Felicien RT @MarkG_Medina: Let's call it like it is. Stephen Curry's Instagram live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 was far more inf… 6 minutes ago

One News Page Stephen Curry's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 was outstanding — and showed his true leadership: https://t.co/mBHHOytbBb 6 minutes ago

Gina M. Lee, M.Ed. RT @TamaraTweets: Check out this interview @StephenCurry30 did with Dr. Anthony Fauci on the topic of #Coronavirus. It's important for the… 7 minutes ago

John Drazan RT @JonSolomonAspen: Opinion: Stephen Curry’s coronavirus interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci is the most significant move of his career. http… 7 minutes ago

The Association on FOX .@StephenCurry30's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci was as outstanding as it was enlightening. And while it clearl… https://t.co/P7AdF3i9SC 20 minutes ago