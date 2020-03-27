Food Needs

Tested.

// business closings and temporary layoffs have many people turning to local pantries for food.

Now some of them are running low.

An area organization is stepping in to fill in the gap.

Quentin smith joins us in the studio to explain.

Aundrea, united way of north central mississippi saw this big need... which led to them starting a covid-19 food drive.

During this time many people are without jobs and money is tight... volunteers say they understand this difficulty many families are facing... and this is their way of giving back to their community.

Having food is essential....especia lly in times like this, and no one knows that better than candy crecink.

" the first concern that came to everyone's mind was how are we going to feed all of the people that are going to find themselves without a way to be able to purchase food."

That concern quickly led her to this idea...creating a food drive for those impacted by the coronavirus.

Nat pounds on top of pounds of perishable items filled this box... and in minutes it went from looking like this.... to this... " that's what united way is all about.

We bring people together to help each other.

We are the community, we are the fiber that makes the connection."

"doing a food drive like this when we have so many of our own neighbors that are in need, i think it's incredibly important."

Haggan walker was one of the many people to drop off donations.

He says he felt compelled to help those who are in need.

" people that had a job last week might not have one right now, and just knowing that there is security to at least have some of the bear essentials that you need, that's what we are here for and that's what we really want to take care of."

While united way is taking care of residents... over at mississippi state, the newly formed bully's closet and pantry is taking care of students..

"what we are doing now is we have pre- made bags which have a little bit over a weeks worth of food for the student, for the student will come in, they will fill out a form, we will check to make sure they are at least in rolled in one credit hour, they will tell us what they need, we will add that to the bank, and then we will give them a bag and send them on their way."

Montelleo hobley works with the food pantry and says they make roughly 65 bags a day to give away to students.

Volunteers say these kinds of selfless acts define what it means for a community to come together as one.

" we are filling our shelf and then we are also making sure our community it's good as well, because we want to make sure that we know that this is bigger than mississippi state, and this is bigger than starkville, this is a thing that we all have to come together on right now."

The united way will have drop off locations set up outside both walmart stores.... kroger... vowells market place..

And the starkville daily news... if anyone is interested in making donations to bully's closet and pantry... you can drop everything off on the backside of the building.... or visit our website at