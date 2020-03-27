Guy in Self-Isolation Slams Toilet Paper Roll Into Dustbin Using Tennis Racket now < > Embed Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:04s - Published Guy in Self-Isolation Slams Toilet Paper Roll Into Dustbin Using Tennis Racket This guy was practicing self-isolation amid coronavirus lockdown. He was playing with a toilet paper roll. He slammed it directly into the dustbin in one go using a tennis racket. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this