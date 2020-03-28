Trump uses defence mechanism to ensure ventilator production

Global  

US President Donald Trump invokes defence mechanism to compel General Motors to make ventilators.

Mr Trump said: "This afternoon, I invoke the Defence Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritise federal contracts for ventilators.

"This invocation of the DPA should demonstrate clearly to all that we will not hesitate to use the full authority of the federal government to combat this crisis."

